TV’s Schmitt Earns Dual Honor Band Chances

A Turkey Valley student made a bit of musical history recently.

Lance Schmitt, a senior at Turkey Valley, was accepted into competitive participation with the UNI Festival of Bands and with Wartburg’s Meistersinger Honor Band.

The honor kept his music instructor, Melissa Meyer, on her toes.

“I’ve had students go to more than one honor band, but I’ve never had a student go to back-to-back before, so that was a new one for us,” said Meyer.

The proud instructor followed her young charge to both honor bands.