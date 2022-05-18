TV Celebrates Senior Achievement

With the 62nd Turkey Valley graduation class set to walk the stage in the coming days, the school paused to recognize the accomplishments of the soon-to-be alumni.

Senior Awards at Turkey Valley saw dozens of scholarships awarded as well as a bevy of recognitions from music to academics to athletics.

Among just some of the award highlights, the Iowa High School Athletic Association’s Bernie Saggau Award went to Jalyssa Blazek while the Robert Smiley Award through the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union was given to Hailey Elsbernd.