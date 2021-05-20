TV Celebrates Student Achievement

Published by admin on Thu, 05/20/2021 - 4:30am
The 2021 Turkey Valley senior awards saw students honored for their achievements with dozens of awards and scholarships noted during the evening.
With the 61st class set to graduate from Turkey Valley Sunday, May 23, the recognition night’s awards included both returning and new awards and scholarships.
Among the returning awards, the Lawler Lions Volunteerism Scholarships have, since inception, included over $50,000 to over 80 youth.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!