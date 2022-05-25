TV Graduates Urged to Remember Their Roots

The 62nd Graduating Class at Turkey Valley has overcome much to make it to where they are now.

“Seniors, you’re here,” said Superintendent Jay Jurrens. “You made it.”

Graduates gathered Sunday at Turkey Valley for the 2022 Commencement.

Jurrens thanked the seniors for their leadership and what they had done to help.

As they prepared to depart, the superintendent urged them, no matter what direction they might be heading for now, to keep an eye on their roots and to consider settling back down in the area after their studies, looking at jobs and families here.