TV Named STEM Awardee

The Turkey Valley Community School District was among a dozen awardees announced Friday for a state STEM program.

STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) awardees were released by the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council.

The goal of the program is to promote schools and business collaborating on STEM curriculum coursework.

The 12 awardees bring to 147 the total partnerships since 2014 with the kickoff of STEM BEST.