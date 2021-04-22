TV Shooters See Solid Performances With Busy Week

Published by admin on Thu, 04/22/2021 - 4:30am

Trojan trap got the week off to a strong start with first places for both men and women at New Hampton, the first of three competitions for Turkey Valley during the week.

The April 12 event with New Hampton, Turkey Valley and Waverly had Isabella Langreck (44) finish in first place, Cadyn Huber (42) in second place and Ashley Fischer (38) in fourth for the girls. Rory Kuennen (31) managed tenth.

Lane Arens (49) had first for the boys, and Jackson Vsetecka (47) finished in fourth.

Also cracking the top ten, Brody Hackman (45) had eighth.

