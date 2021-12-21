Unclear How Federal Dollars Will Impact Winneshiek

Refer to Fayette County Supervisors Page 2.

A federal spending bill that contains some infrastructure funding has county officials trying to figure out just what impact the money will have locally.

“There is a lot we have to get through,” said Winneshiek County Engineer Lee Bjerke as he briefed the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors Monday morning.

Iowa Department of Transportation officials are studying the matter as are county officials as they try to gauge just how much and for what purposes the funding might be used.