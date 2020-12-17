Veterans’ Memorial Coming?

Published by admin on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 4:30am
An existing memorial for veterans on the lawn of the Winneshiek County Courthouse is being eyed by area veterans for replacement with a much larger project going up.
Mark Stockdale with the Winneshiek County Veterans Memorial Association briefed the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors on the idea, which involves raising over a quarter of a million dollars.
“Our main goal is to build an appropriate Winneshiek County veterans memorial.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!