Veterans’ Sacrifices Remembered

Students cheered as former members of the United States Armed Forces visited Thursday for a special Veterans Day observance.

After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance led by Gabe Creek, a fifth grader, in full Scout regalia and singing the Star Spangled Banner, students at South Winneshiek heard from School Board Member Craig Neuzil who spoke about just why to thank a veteran.

Neuzil told students that the now-common expression, “Thank you for your service” to members, active and retired, of the Armed Forces is relatively recent in origin.