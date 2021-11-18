Veterans’ Sacrifices Remembered

Published by admin on Thu, 11/18/2021 - 5:30am
Students cheered as former members of the United States Armed Forces visited Thursday for a special Veterans Day observance.
After reciting the Pledge of Allegiance led by Gabe Creek, a fifth grader, in full Scout regalia and singing the Star Spangled Banner, students at South Winneshiek heard from School Board Member Craig Neuzil who spoke about just why to thank a veteran.
Neuzil told students that the now-common expression, “Thank you for your service” to members, active and retired, of the Armed Forces is relatively recent in origin.
