W14 Work Wraps, 175th Street Could Be Costly

Drivers from Fort Atkinson to Ridgeway will see an easier drive along W14, though the Winneshiek County Engineer admits the road is being coaxed along for a few years until a complete fix can be attempted.

Engineer Lee Bjerke briefed the Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors Monday morning.

Bjerke also wants to see work on 175th Street finally be completed.

Different scenarios are being looked at to try to come up with a way to finish the roadway, which stretches from Calmar’s northern edge.