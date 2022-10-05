Warrior Boys Clinch Home Invite

The South Winneshiek boys scored 175 points to easily dominate the South Winneshiek Invitational while the Turkey Valley boys took 115 points to take third place.

Alburnett had 131 points for second place.

The Lady Trojans had 116 points behind Crestwood’s 145 for second place on the girls’ side while the Lady Warriors had 85 for fourth.

Helping to power the Warriors to the win, Sam Conway took first in the 100 meters with a time of 11.83 while Evan Bushman had second with 12.13.