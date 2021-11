Following a win at state cross country, the program’s coaches Scott Conway and Kevin Kearney have been selected as Coach of the Year.

The Iowa Track Coaches Association has named the two for Class 1A Girls.

Winners are named from across the entire state.

The only other win for northeast Iowa was Oelwein’s Jason Gearheart who took Class 2A boys distinction.

Superintendent Kris Einck called the honor huge.