Warrior Men Dominate SW Invite

The relays were a major source of strength for South Winneshiek boys as the home team took first place with an astounding 268 points, far outpacing the competition to win the day for the annual home invite.

Dodging lighting and rain, the South Winn Invite got underway as area athletes converged on Calmar.

Turkey Valley (92) was in second place for the day.

The Warriors’ Sam Conway and Jacob Herold took the top two spots in the 100-meter dash while Conway and Evan Bushman were first and second in the 200-meter dash.