Warrior, Trojan Track Season Underway

While track and field season is often a chance to head outside and enjoy Old Man Winter’s retreat, Friday’s Upper Iowa Conference meet was anything but that.

With snow falling and gusting winds, Winneshiek County looked as if a blizzard might hit.

Fortunately, for area competitors, the meet was in a heated area indoors as spectators rained down snow as they came in from the cold.

Still, for coaches and athletes alike, it was a welcome chance to hit the track.