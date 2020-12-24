Warrior Wrestling Ends First Part

Warrior Wrestling Ends First Part

Published by admin on Thu, 12/24/2020 - 4:30am

South Winneshiek wrestling has its first few weeks of action complete, with coaches and athletes entering break as they look at what is to come with the second portion of action.

“We wrapped up our [first] semester of wrestling on Saturday at the Dike New-Hartford Duals,” said Coach Jake Elsbernd. “We picked up wins [against] Mount Vernon, Dike New-Hartford and Saint Ansgar. We also lost a close dual against Marshalltown.”

A number of wrestlers contributed to the wins.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.