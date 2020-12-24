Warrior Wrestling Ends First Part

South Winneshiek wrestling has its first few weeks of action complete, with coaches and athletes entering break as they look at what is to come with the second portion of action.

“We wrapped up our [first] semester of wrestling on Saturday at the Dike New-Hartford Duals,” said Coach Jake Elsbernd. “We picked up wins [against] Mount Vernon, Dike New-Hartford and Saint Ansgar. We also lost a close dual against Marshalltown.”

A number of wrestlers contributed to the wins.