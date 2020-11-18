Warrior Wrestling Impressive

Coach Jacob Elsbernd is a position many would envy.

With South Winneshiek going 19-12 last year, Elsbernd, who has a career record of 154-101, has eight returning district qualifiers including Ethan Maldonado, Phillip French, Tony Greve, Lane Quandahl, Ethan Timp, Logan Hageman, Zach Taylor and Damon Meyer.

Maldonado, Taylor and Meyer were also state qualifiers.

Returning letter winners include Kaden Bullerman, French, Maldonado, Chance Adam, Quandahl, Hageman, Sam Conway, Greve, Timp, Shawn Israel, Taylor and Meyer.