Warriors Clinch District Title!

The Warriors are looking to head to state after a series of wins in post-season action.

Now, the question is can South Winneshiek earn a shot at state?

First up, South Winneshiek hosted Rockford in a reschedule contest after the first attempt was drowned out by inclement weather for the home time to add another victory.

Moments into the game, Rockford had two runners on base at first and third and seemed a stone’s throw from getting on the scoreboard first.