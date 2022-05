South Winn Baseball Head Coach is Alex Smith, who is entering his 12th year after accumulating a 261-121 record including multiple trips to state.

Assistant Coaches are Justin Izer, Nathan Moonen, Kody Kleve and Noah Tieskoetter

The Warriors’ 2021 Record was 26-11 as the team went 16-2 in Upper Iowa Conference to tie for first place.

Smith has high hopes.