Warriors Finish Second With Conference Tournament

The final action ahead of conference wrestling for South Winneshiek saw the Warriors split a win and a loss while the conference tournament itself had South Winneshiek earning second place.
Journeying over to North Butler, South Winneshiek took a narrow loss, 42-39, against Central Springs while besting North-Butler Clarksville 42-31.
That brought things up to Upper Iowa Conference Tournament time.
With an expected drubbing aiming right for us Saturday, officials made the decision to move the action to Friday.
