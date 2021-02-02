Warriors Finish Second With Conference Tournament

The final action ahead of conference wrestling for South Winneshiek saw the Warriors split a win and a loss while the conference tournament itself had South Winneshiek earning second place.

Journeying over to North Butler, South Winneshiek took a narrow loss, 42-39, against Central Springs while besting North-Butler Clarksville 42-31.

That brought things up to Upper Iowa Conference Tournament time.

With an expected drubbing aiming right for us Saturday, officials made the decision to move the action to Friday.