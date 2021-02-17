Warriors Make Commitments

Three graduating South Winneshiek football players will reunite this fall.

Jacob Herold, Dominic Sisneros and Cael Kuboushek have made voluntary commitments to Iowa Central Community College.

The three young men will play together at the school, based in Fort Dodge.

A confluence of Warrior talent has the boys eager.

“Looking forward to playing with some of the guys I’ve [competed] with,” said Cael Kuboushek, the son of Jeff and Charity Kuboushek.

Jacob Herold said he was “excited” about the prospects.

He is the son of Alvin and Wendy Herold.