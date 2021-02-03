Warriors Make History

A crazy night was in store for South Winneshiek Saturday.

After pulling off a District Final win earlier in the week, the Warriors traveled down to Manchester to play at West Delaware against Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

Who would walk off with the win was anybody’s guess, especially depending on just what quarter you were watching.

South Winneshiek seemed destined for an easy win, up 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and up by as many as 13 points during the first half.