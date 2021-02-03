Warriors Make History

Published by admin on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 7:30am
A crazy night was in store for South Winneshiek Saturday.
After pulling off a District Final win earlier in the week, the Warriors traveled down to Manchester to play at West Delaware against Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Who would walk off with the win was anybody’s guess, especially depending on just what quarter you were watching.
South Winneshiek seemed destined for an easy win, up 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and up by as many as 13 points during the first half.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!