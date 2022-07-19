Warriors Make State Bid

Published by admin on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 7:30am
South Winneshiek boys battled Monday in the first round of State Class 1A baseball before falling in the Quarterfinal.
The Warriors played over Carroll against first-seed St. Mary’s, of Remsen.
Earning a shot at State by besting Kee up at Decorah in the District Championship, the Warriors stood at 23-8 going into the game while St. Mary’s was 33-0.
Action got underway Monday afternoon after the day’s game order was flipped, moving South Winneshiek and St. Mary’s up to an afternoon slot from their scheduled appearance in the morning.
