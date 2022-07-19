Warriors Make State Bid

South Winneshiek boys battled Monday in the first round of State Class 1A baseball before falling in the Quarterfinal.

The Warriors played over Carroll against first-seed St. Mary’s, of Remsen.

Earning a shot at State by besting Kee up at Decorah in the District Championship, the Warriors stood at 23-8 going into the game while St. Mary’s was 33-0.

Action got underway Monday afternoon after the day’s game order was flipped, moving South Winneshiek and St. Mary’s up to an afternoon slot from their scheduled appearance in the morning.