Warriors Make State Bid

Warriors Make State Bid

Published by admin on Tue, 07/19/2022 - 7:30am

South Winneshiek boys battled Monday in the first round of State Class 1A baseball before falling in the Quarterfinal.

The Warriors played over Carroll against first-seed St. Mary’s, of Remsen.

Earning a shot at State by besting Kee up at Decorah in the District Championship, the Warriors stood at 23-8 going into the game while St. Mary’s was 33-0.

Action got underway Monday afternoon after the day’s game order was flipped, moving South Winneshiek and St. Mary’s up to an afternoon slot from their scheduled appearance in the morning.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.