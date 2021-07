The Warriors began the week battling St Ansgar.

“South Winn dropped a non-conference game to Saint Angar to open up [its] week...Monday,” said Coach Alex Smith. “Saint Ansgar scored in all but one inning and broke the game open with two runs in the top of the fourth to extend their lead to 6-2. The Warriors had just five hits in the contest with nobody tallying more than one hit.”

The loss moved South Winneshiek to 23-9 overall.