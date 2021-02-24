Warriors Secure OT Victory

An early lead against Clayton Ridge in the District Quarter Final turned into a tough battle for South Winneshiek before a win 64-56.

Up 16-4 after the first quarter, the Warriors saw the lead eroded to 28-25 going into the half.

The Eagles stayed in the game, with South Winneshiek maintaining a slight lead, 40-36, to end the third quarter before Clayton Ridge forced the overtime.

Jacob Herold led with 31 points while Trey Kriener managed 16 points and Cael Kuboushek had eight points for the night.