The girls missed first place in state by just two points while the boys took third place as South Winneshiek finished strong at state cross country.

The second day of cross country’s state competition Saturday saw some area runners cross the line near the top of their fields with Class 1A.

Billie Wagner led the girls with a season best 19:02 to take second place in the girls, while Kee’s Haley Meyer grabbed first place.

Turkey Valley’s Jalyssa Blazek ran third as an individual.