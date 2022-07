Penultimate Upper Iowa Conference action for the Warriors saw South Winneshiek absolutely devastate MFL MarMac.

South Winneshiek went 5-1 and 7-5 for the two games.

“The South Winn Warriors moved to 14-3 in conference play with one game remaining, picking up the doubleheader sweep at MFL Mar Mac on Monday evening,” said South Winneshiek Coach Alex Smith.

The night proved exciting.