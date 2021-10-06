Warriors Undefeated in UIC Action

Undefeated in the Upper Iowa Conference, South Winneshiek trounced North Fayette Valley in a double header to get the week started before ending the week with the team’s only loss for the season in non-Upper Iowa Conference action.

“South Winn [began] UIC play with a douleheader sweep over NFV,” said Coach Alex Smith. “Solid pitching efforts from four Warrior pitchers and just one error between the two games provided the defensive effort the Warriors were looking for.”

It took just four innings in the first game to down NFV 15-0 and five in the second game to end 12-2.