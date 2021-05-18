Warriors Win District Title

Dreams of glory at state got a big boost as the South Winneshiek boys clinched the district championship while Turkey Valley girls took runner-up honors at the state qualifying track and field meet Thursday.

It was a jaw-dropping day at Edgewood-Colesburg as the Warriors (139) beat out the next-highest team, MFL MarMac, by a whopping 47 points to win handily, a victory that left no doubts as to South Winneshiek’s sheer dominance at the event.