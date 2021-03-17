Warriors Won’t Face Familiar Competition

Published by admin on Wed, 03/17/2021 - 5:30am
Next season’s football will have a different look as South Winneshiek and Turkey Valley enjoy remaining in their past classes, while some foes move up and out, giving post-season play a whole new face.
The Warriors remain in Class A, but some Upper Iowa Conference teams are up in Class 1A for the future.
At 8-2 last season, South Winneshiek took a loss in its outing with MFL MarMac. The Bulldogs walked off with a win, 36-22.
MFL MarMac was 9-2 last season and has won the last three outings against the Warriors.
