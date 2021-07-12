WC Supervisors Discuss Issuing Bonds

Bonding might be undertaken by Winneshiek County as a means of paying for road projects coming up.

Work at the edge of Calmar would be high on the priority list for where that additional funding could be used.

“I’m not interested in raising taxes by no means,” said Supervisor Gary Rustad.

Still, Rustad is intrigued at the idea of issuing bonds as a way of funding some projects such that have been put off to save money.

“We keep pushing down the road,” said Rustad.