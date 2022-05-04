Wemark Wins Dairy Crown

FESTINA – Addison Wemark is the 2022 Winneshiek County Dairy Princess while Anna Dietzenbach is the Alternate as members of the county’s dairy industry paid tribute Saturday to those working to make dairy strong.

With the Festina Parish Center hosting the 59th Annual Winneshiek County Dairy Banquet, Addison Elsbernd and Reagan Gallagher were named Little Miss Squirts while Blake Elsbernd was named Little Mr. Herdsman.

Among honorees for 2022, Good Times Grill, of Decorah, took Dairy Promoter of the Year while Leroy McClintock was named Pioneer Dairy Producer.