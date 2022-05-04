Wemark Wins Dairy Crown

Wemark Wins Dairy Crown

Published by admin on Tue, 04/05/2022 - 7:30am

FESTINA – Addison Wemark is the 2022 Winneshiek County Dairy Princess while Anna Dietzenbach is the Alternate as members of the county’s dairy industry paid tribute Saturday to those working to make dairy strong.

With the Festina Parish Center hosting the 59th Annual Winneshiek County Dairy Banquet, Addison Elsbernd and Reagan Gallagher were named Little Miss Squirts while Blake Elsbernd was named Little Mr. Herdsman.

Among honorees for 2022, Good Times Grill, of Decorah, took Dairy Promoter of the Year while Leroy McClintock was named Pioneer Dairy Producer.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!

The Calmar Courier

The Calmar Courier
110 N. Maryville St.
PO Box 507
Calmar, Iowa 52132
Phone: 563-562-3488
news@calmarcourier.com

Mid-America Publishing

This newspaper is part of the Mid-America Publishing Family. Please visit www.midampublishing.com for more information.