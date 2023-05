The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office and Winneshiek County Dispatchers joined third graders from Mrs. Conway’s class at St. Teresa Catholic School for a pizza party. St Teresa third grader Anthony Elsbernd was the guest of honor. Lance and Jessica Peters from Ossian donated the pizza. Anthony’s parents purchased the pizza party at a school fundraiser.

