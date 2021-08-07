Winneshiek County Fair Returning

Published by admin on Thu, 07/08/2021 - 4:30am
Final preparation is underway for the Winneshiek County Fair with the event returning after the disruption of 2020.
The midway is set to open to the public at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 and then open at 2 p.m. daily through Saturday, the final day of the fair.
Exhibit buildings will open a bit earlier, running from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.
Of course, the food will be back, with a bit of variety to please hungry fairgoers.
It will be a chance for the public to check out new construction on the fairgrounds with the new Community Building.
