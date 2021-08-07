Winneshiek County Fair Returning

Final preparation is underway for the Winneshiek County Fair with the event returning after the disruption of 2020.

The midway is set to open to the public at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 and then open at 2 p.m. daily through Saturday, the final day of the fair.

Exhibit buildings will open a bit earlier, running from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Of course, the food will be back, with a bit of variety to please hungry fairgoers.

It will be a chance for the public to check out new construction on the fairgrounds with the new Community Building.