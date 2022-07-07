Winneshiek County Fair Will Be First With New Building

The completion of a new Community Building that will greet visitors is among what is new for 2022 for the Winneshiek County Fair.

“The Biggest Little Fair in Iowa!” kicks off Tuesday, July 12 and runs through Saturday, July 16.

Royalty will take center stage the first day with the Fair Queen Pageant at 3 p.m. in front of the grandstand.

Winneshiek Stock Car Racing is set for that night with Hot Laps beginning at 6 p.m.

Wednesday night brings Barnes PRCA Rodeo at 7p.m., and the National Truck Pullers Association Tractor Pull begins at 7 p.m. Thursday.