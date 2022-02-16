Winneshiek Redistricting Gets Nixed

Published by admin on Wed, 02/16/2022 - 5:30am

As filing approaches for the election, state officials are making life difficult, and bonding for roadwork is increasingly looking likely.

The Winneshiek County Board of Supervisors discussed Monday morning just what to do for redistricting in Winneshiek County.

County officials had submitted a proposal previously based on updated census data, a move that should have been sufficient.

“They rejected the one we submitted,” said Chairman Dan Langreck.

With election filing set to start in March, not having a plan in place is worrisome.

