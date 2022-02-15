Woman Assaults, Injures Officer During Search

Published by admin on Tue, 02/15/2022 - 7:30am
While serving a search warrant Thursday, Fayette County deputies arrested two people including an Elgin man who had an active warrant for his arrest and a Fairbank woman who now faces charges of assaulting a peace officer and interference with official acts causing injury to a peace officer.
During the search, drugs and a firearm were found.
Officers served the search warrant at 3 p.m. Thursday at 601 2nd St. NE Fairbank.
Both methamphetamine and marijuana were found as was drug paraphernalia.
